County commissioners hear about flood funds; discuss sales tax

More than a dozen members of the Findlay-Hancock County Advisory Board, an economic development support organization, on Tuesday urged Hancock County Commissioners to continue with a quarter percent sales tax allocation to flood reduction efforts.

After voters approved a half percent sales tax increase in 2009, the commissioners passed a separate resolution to designate a quarter percent of revenues for flood reduction efforts. In recent years, the tax has generated more than $7 million annually, split evenly between flood reduction and county general operations.

The funds have been used to purchase properties within the flood plain which are then demolished to leave open space for floodwaters. A plan is being developed for the various “green space” locations.

While plans continue on flood reduction improvements, members of the advisory board, which sent a letter to the commissioners last week, Jereme Kent, founder of One Energy, used such words as “disappointed” and “frustrated” with the commissioners. He urged the appointment of a county administrator. He said the wind turbine company is “against giving up” on the effort.

Others voicing support included Glenn Just, with Ball Corp.; Chuck Bills, with Ohio Logistics; James McCracken, with Cooper Tire & Rubber Co.; and Paul Smith, with Marathon Petroleum Corp.

Bills said Tiffin handled its flooding problem years ago and now it is “up to us.”

He praised Marathon’s commitment to stay and invest in Findlay, when the company “could go anywhere.” He praised the company’s efforts to improve the area culturally, too.

He urged a plan to solve the flooding problem and said the business leaders, city and county should work collectively on the solution.

Smith said the company has invested $120 million in downtown and said the company “opposed any plan which does not include flood mitigation.” The company has 2,300 employees in the community, too.

He said it takes a team of commissioners working together to handle the situation and urged the commissoners to “stop the family squabble.”

The commissioners are committed to the quarter percent tax for flood relief efforts, said Commissioner Mark Gazarek, board president and a member of the advisory board.

Commissioner Brian Robertson said the board is waiting to hear from 11 other county offices about their needs. While a majority of the offices have responded to an inquiry from the commissioners office, he said, there are several yet to respond.

In a related matter, Hancock County Prosecutor Phil Riegle and Cindy Land, assistant prosecutor, said the state revised code section which covers the sales tax issue does not specifically state funds can be used for flood relief efforts. Following the previous ballot issue, the commissioners passed a separate resolution outlining a quarter percent of the tax funds would be earmarked for flood relief. A similar method could be used this time, Riegle said.

The tax expires at year-end 2018, but the commissioners could place it on the ballot as early as this November, effective in 2019. The deadline to submit an issue to the elections board is Aug. 9. There would be two public hearings about the proposal, too.

One additional issue mentioned Tuesday was the need for additional jail space because of the opioid problem. The commissioners could seek a higher sales tax amount, the county currently has one of the lowest sales tax rates statewide. A portion of the tax could be designated for “supporting criminal and administrative justice services,” according to the state revised code.

So, for example, a ballot issue could list a half percent in one section for county general operations and a quarter percent in a separate section for the jail. There would be one ballot measure for voter consideration on the two issues, Riegle said.

The commissioners did not discuss specifics for any ballot issue as they wait to hear from other county departments.

