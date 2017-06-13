Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Two injured in Wyandot County motorcycle crash

Posted On Tue. Jun 13th, 2017
Two people were injured, with the driver taken by LifeFlight helicopter to St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima, after a Monday night motorcycle accident on U.S. 23 in Upper Sandusky.
Dana L. Kincade Jr., 40, of Upper Sandusky, was driving a 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle about 7:54 p.m. on an entrance ramp from Wyandot County 330 toward the highway when he swerved to avoid hitting a vehicle in front of him, went off the left side of the ramp and crashed into a ditch, according to a Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office report. Drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash, according to the report.
A passenger, Leanna M. Fredritz, 32, of Upper Sandusky, was taken to Wyandot East Emergency Medical Service to Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.
Kincade was cited for failure to control. The motorcycle, which had left side damage, was removed from the area by Fox’s Auto Body, Upper Sandusky.

