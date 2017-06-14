Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Bloomdale woman hurt in fatal Fulton County crash

Posted On Wed. Jun 14th, 2017
SWANTON – A Bloomdale woman was injured this morning in a Fulton County crash that killed a Delta woman, according to the Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 7:29 a.m. at Ohio 190 and Fulton County Road D in the county’s York Township, according to the post.

A Dodge Caravan driven by Jamie Cook, 31, of Bloomdale, was eastbound on County Road D. Cook failed to yield the right of way at the intersection with Ohio 109 and struck a northbound Subaru Impreza driven by Carol Barringer, 57 of Delta.

The patrol then said both vehicles went off the northeast side of the road and the Subaru rolled over, striking a fire hydrant before coming to rest on its side.

Both drivers were transported by ground ambulance to the Fulton County Health Center.

Cook was treated for non-life threatening injuries, while Barringer was pronounced dead at 8:23 a.m. at the hospital.

Safety belts were in use at the time of the crash, and alcohol is not a factor in the crash, according to the patrol.

The highway patrol was assisted on scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Delta Police Department, and Delta and Wauseon fire departments.

No charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation.

