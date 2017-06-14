Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Upper Sandusky boil water advisory issued

Posted On Wed. Jun 14th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office says that a boil water advisory is in effect for part of Upper Sandusky until further notice.

The affected streets include:

  • Sandusky Avenue from Wyandot Avenue to Crawford Street
  • Johnson Street between 4th and 7th streets
  • Hicks Street between 5th and 7th streets
  • 4th Street from Johnson Street to the railroad tracks
  • South 5th Street from Wyandot Avenue to Crawford Street

Those under the advisory should vigorously boil water used for hygiene or cooking for at least 1 minute or use bottled water instead.

Comments

comments

About the Author

More Local News

Bluffton University president to retire

Posted On14 Jun 2017

Business leaders urge support for flood relief

Posted On14 Jun 2017

Fresh Encounters buying 15 stores

Posted On14 Jun 2017

Two people hurt in cycle accident

Posted On14 Jun 2017

Man indicted on rape charge

Posted On14 Jun 2017

More Local Sports

Pro baseball: Dodgers' Kershaw stays unbeaten

Posted On14 Jun 2017

Pro basketball: Cavs plan to return to finals

Posted On14 Jun 2017

Wednesday's scoreboard

Posted On14 Jun 2017

Prep football: Area players stepping on the field one more time

Posted On13 Jun 2017

FAGA golf: Munoz, Lammers win Fostoria C.C. FAGA event

Posted On13 Jun 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company