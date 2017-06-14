Upper Sandusky boil water advisory issued

The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office says that a boil water advisory is in effect for part of Upper Sandusky until further notice.

The affected streets include:

Sandusky Avenue from Wyandot Avenue to Crawford Street

Johnson Street between 4th and 7th streets

Hicks Street between 5th and 7th streets

4th Street from Johnson Street to the railroad tracks

South 5th Street from Wyandot Avenue to Crawford Street

Those under the advisory should vigorously boil water used for hygiene or cooking for at least 1 minute or use bottled water instead.

