Upper Sandusky boil water advisory issued
Posted On Wed. Jun 14th, 2017
The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office says that a boil water advisory is in effect for part of Upper Sandusky until further notice.
The affected streets include:
- Sandusky Avenue from Wyandot Avenue to Crawford Street
- Johnson Street between 4th and 7th streets
- Hicks Street between 5th and 7th streets
- 4th Street from Johnson Street to the railroad tracks
- South 5th Street from Wyandot Avenue to Crawford Street
Those under the advisory should vigorously boil water used for hygiene or cooking for at least 1 minute or use bottled water instead.