Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Fostoria stabbing suspect indicted

Posted On Thu. Jun 15th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

The teen accused of fatally stabbing 18-year-old D’Andre Gehring earlier this year has been indicted by a Seneca County Grand Jury.

Cristian M. Brown, 18, of Pittsburgh, is charged with murder, a special felony, for allegedly stabbing Gehring to death outside Fostoria Townhouses, 1202 Beier Drive, shortly after 6 p.m. Jan. 25. The grand jury handed down the indictment Wednesday afternoon.

Brown and 18-year-old Arlando C. Crowe Jr., of Fostoria, were arrested by Fostoria police Jan. 25 after Gehring was found lying on the ground, bleeding from a severe stab wound in the parking lot of the townhouses.

 

Comments

comments

About the Author

More Local News

Bloomdale woman hurt in fatal accident

Posted On15 Jun 2017

Shooting incident reported; man transported to hospital

Posted On15 Jun 2017

Bluffton hires Huber as administrator

Posted On15 Jun 2017

Overnight closures planned on interstate

Posted On15 Jun 2017

Two men indicted for drug offenses

Posted On15 Jun 2017

More Local Sports

Legion tops Ottawa

Posted On15 Jun 2017

FAGA golf: Foltz wins FAGA playoff at Broken Birdie course

Posted On15 Jun 2017

LPGA golf: Marathon Classic exemptions set

Posted On15 Jun 2017

UF sports: Morehead steps down at Findlay

Posted On15 Jun 2017

Pro baseball: Dodgers' Kershaw stays unbeaten

Posted On14 Jun 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company