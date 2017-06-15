Fostoria stabbing suspect indicted

The teen accused of fatally stabbing 18-year-old D’Andre Gehring earlier this year has been indicted by a Seneca County Grand Jury.

Cristian M. Brown, 18, of Pittsburgh, is charged with murder, a special felony, for allegedly stabbing Gehring to death outside Fostoria Townhouses, 1202 Beier Drive, shortly after 6 p.m. Jan. 25. The grand jury handed down the indictment Wednesday afternoon.

Brown and 18-year-old Arlando C. Crowe Jr., of Fostoria, were arrested by Fostoria police Jan. 25 after Gehring was found lying on the ground, bleeding from a severe stab wound in the parking lot of the townhouses.

