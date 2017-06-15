Two arrested in Fostoria shooting

Two Fostoria residents have been arrest in connection with Wednesday night’s shooting in the South Poplar Street area.

Jerel M. Rhoades, 37, is charged with felonious assault, a felony of the second degree.

Also charged is Tayna L. Brown, 32, for falsification, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

The victim, Durwin Perkins, 46, Fostoria, remains in the hospital from his injuries.

Rhoades and Brown are being held in the Seneca County Jail pending their appearance in court.

The investigation is ongoing with interviews and processing of evidence through the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation Crime Lab.

Read Friday’s edition of the Review Times for more details.