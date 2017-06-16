Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Findlay downtown revitalization project begins Monday

Posted On Fri. Jun 16th, 2017
Roadwork in Findlay is about to ramp up for the summer, with work on the downtown revitalization project set to begin Monday.
The project, which is meant to slow traffic on Main Street and make it more pedestrian-friendly, will include improvements from Lima Street to Center Street. The project also involves the resurfacing of Cory Street with curb replacement.
“The idea is to make the downtown more of a destination,” said Brian Thomas, the city’s new service director/city engineer.
On Friday, the city signed a $2.5 million contract with B&J Concrete & Construction, Toledo, for the downtown revitalization project, Thomas said. The city also spent about $850,000 for design and permitting.
The project is being funded by a state grant for improvements to Main Street. Marathon Petroleum Corp. donated $1.1 million.
Curb “bump outs” will be installed at each intersection in the improvement area. “Bump outs” are large areas at the corners of each intersection, which use the non-parking space near the corners as pedestrian space.
The “bump outs” extend the curbs by about 8 feet on each side of the street. The new design shortens the distance for walkers crossing the street, without interfering with driving lanes.
Also on Main Street, mid-block crosswalks will be added between Hardin and Sandusky streets, between Crawford and Main Cross streets, and between Main Cross and Front streets. These crosswalks will feature a landscaped median to provide a “pedestrian refuge.” This area would provide space for pedestrians to wait before crossing the second lane of traffic.
Other landscaped medians will be built on Main Street and on Cory Street. These medians will occupy the space typically marked off before turn lanes, and will allow Main Street to retain four full lanes.

