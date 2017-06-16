OTTAWA — The annual Putnam County Fair kicks off Monday with the theme, “American Flair at the Fair.”

It runs through Saturday, June 24.

Entertainment will include “Marvelous Mutts” and Professor Bubblemaker’s Bubble Show each day.

Other entertainment highlights will include a Marching Band Spectacular on Monday, a rodeo on Thursday, a tug-a-truck competition on Friday and a performance by Nashville Crush to close the fair next Saturday.

One-day admission is $6 for those 10 years old and over. A season pass for the week is $25. A membership pass is also $25 and can be purchased by Putnam County residents who want to vote for fair board directors.

All-day ride bracelets are $16, or $12 for bracelets good from noon to 5:30 p.m., or 5:30 p.m. to close.

Kids’ Day is Tuesday and wristbands will be $10 from noon to 5 p.m. From 9 p.m. to close on Saturday, June 24, a wristband will $8.

