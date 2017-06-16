Work to close some Findlay roads

Several Findlay roads will be closed to through traffic during the next week as a result of construction projects, the city’s Engineering Department reports:

• West Main Cross Street, from Main Street to Glessner Avenue, will be closed to through traffic for asphalt paving.

• H Street, from Tiffin Avenue to the north dead-end, will be closed to through traffic for curb replacement.

• Dayton Avenue, from Tiffin to Balsley avenues, will be closed to through traffic for storm sewer installation.

• North Main Street, from Trenton to Melrose avenues, will be reduced to one lane for curb replacement.

• Trenton Avenue, from Main to Blanchard streets, will be reduced to one lane in each direction for curb replacement work.

Motorists are being advised to avoid these blocks if possible.

