Breaking and entering, shooting investigated near Houcktown

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a breaking and entering, and a subsequent shooting that took place this morning near Houcktown.

At 1:46 a.m., a resident on Hancock County 8 discovered two juveniles in an outbuilding on his property, the sheriff’s office said. He then confronted them with a weapon.

During the incident, one of the juveniles was shot; they were transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The juvenile was treated and released; they were taken with the other juvenile to the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of breaking and entering, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident is under investigation by the sheriff’s office; it will be forwarded to the Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office for review to determine if other charges will be filed.

