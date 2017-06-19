Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Breaking and entering, shooting investigated near Houcktown

Posted On Mon. Jun 19th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a breaking and entering, and a subsequent shooting that took place this morning near Houcktown.

At 1:46 a.m., a resident on Hancock County 8 discovered two juveniles in an outbuilding on his property, the sheriff’s office said. He then confronted them with a weapon.

During the incident, one of the juveniles was shot; they were transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The juvenile was treated and released; they were taken with the other juvenile to the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of breaking and entering, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident is under investigation by the sheriff’s office; it will be forwarded to the Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office for review to determine if other charges will be filed.

Comments

comments

About the Author

More Local News

FHS honors military with display

Posted On19 Jun 2017

Weekly road report released

Posted On19 Jun 2017

Public Meetings

Posted On19 Jun 2017

GOBA pedals into Findlay; bicyclists to tour NW Ohio

Posted On19 Jun 2017

WITH VIDEO: GOBA pedals into Findlay

Posted On18 Jun 2017

More Local Sports

Prep football: West edges East 12-6 in Fostoria all-star game

Posted On19 Jun 2017

Legion baseball: Post 3 wins Hillsboro tourney

Posted On19 Jun 2017

Track and field: Leppelmier third in three throwing events at New Balance

Posted On19 Jun 2017

Track and field: Pauley triple winner in throws

Posted On19 Jun 2017

Youth baseball: Findlay team wins tournament

Posted On19 Jun 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company