Main Street crash injures child

A 3-year-old child was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Findlay’s Main Street at 4:55 p.m. Monday.

John Bayliff, 26, of Findlay, was driving west on East Lincoln Street and proceeded across Main Street on a green light, Findlay police said.

His 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan was hit by a southbound 2001 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Melinda Addenbrooke, 54, of Findlay, according to police.

Addenbrooke ran a red light and was cited for disobeying a traffic control device, police said.

Quinn Bayliff, John Bayliff’s 3-year-old daughter, was transported by Hanco Emergency Medical Service to Blanchard Valley Hospital with scratches on her collarbone and neck, police said.

Both vehicles were towed by Dick’s Towing. The Findlay Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Comments

comments