Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Main Street crash injures child

Posted On Mon. Jun 19th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

A 3-year-old child was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Findlay’s Main Street at 4:55 p.m. Monday.
John Bayliff, 26, of Findlay, was driving west on East Lincoln Street and proceeded across Main Street on a green light, Findlay police said.
His 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan was hit by a southbound 2001 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Melinda Addenbrooke, 54, of Findlay, according to police.
Addenbrooke ran a red light and was cited for disobeying a traffic control device, police said.
Quinn Bayliff, John Bayliff’s 3-year-old daughter, was transported by Hanco Emergency Medical Service to Blanchard Valley Hospital with scratches on her collarbone and neck, police said.
Both vehicles were towed by Dick’s Towing. The Findlay Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Comments

comments

About the Author

More Local News

FHS honors military with display

Posted On19 Jun 2017

Weekly road report released

Posted On19 Jun 2017

Public Meetings

Posted On19 Jun 2017

GOBA pedals into Findlay; bicyclists to tour NW Ohio

Posted On19 Jun 2017

WITH VIDEO: GOBA pedals into Findlay

Posted On18 Jun 2017

More Local Sports

Prep football: West edges East 12-6 in Fostoria all-star game

Posted On19 Jun 2017

Legion baseball: Post 3 wins Hillsboro tourney

Posted On19 Jun 2017

Track and field: Leppelmier third in three throwing events at New Balance

Posted On19 Jun 2017

Track and field: Pauley triple winner in throws

Posted On19 Jun 2017

Youth baseball: Findlay team wins tournament

Posted On19 Jun 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company