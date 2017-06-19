Putnam County man dies in mowing accident

CLOVERDALE — A rural Putnam County man was killed when his tractor rolled into a ditch while he was mowing Monday evening, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, Thomas C. Wannemacher, 58, was mowing along a ditch on Road 22K when the tractor apparently rolled into the ditch, trapping Wannemacher under the tractor. The accident was reported at 5:58 p.m.

Wannemacher was extricated with the help of Kalida Heavy Rescue.

Also assisting at the scene were Ottoville Fire and EMS, the Putnam County EMS, the Putnam County Coroner’s Office, Love’s Funeral Home and Meyer’s Towing.

The accident remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office reported.

Comments

comments