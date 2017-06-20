County may have flood project ready for bid by March

Hancock County may have a flood-reduction project ready for bid by March.

Stantec engineering gave the tentative timeline at today’s meeting of the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District, which met at the Hancock County Engineer’s Office.

Stantec estimates it will cost about $160,000 to ready the first phase of the project for bid. The conservancy district accepted the estimated and approved an agreement with the Hancock County commissioner to proceed. Planning will only be done at this time for removal or modification of ripple dams and cutting benches in the river bank as the Blanchard flows through Findlay.

About 20 people attended the meeting. Following the meeting, board members were given a tour of the river by Steve Wilson, former county engineer, who now serves as a project manager for the conservancy district in both Hancock and Putnam County.

Comments

comments