Domestic dispute leads to stabbing

A Bowling Green man is a suspect in a stabbing at Kirkwood Court Tuesday morning, according to police.

Gabriel M. Underwood, 29, is suspected of stabbing his brother, whose name was not released, at 1901 Kirkwood Ct. apartment C, Tuesday morning at 5:19 a.m. The victim suffered two injuries, one to his chest and one to his forearm, and was transported by Hanco EMS and Findlay Fire Department to Blanchard Valley Hospital. He has since been released.

Two other people were in the apartment at the time of the event and were unharmed, according to police. Underwood has been arrested for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He is in Hancock County jail.

