Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Domestic dispute leads to stabbing

Posted On Tue. Jun 20th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

A Bowling Green man is a suspect in a stabbing at Kirkwood Court Tuesday morning, according to police.
Gabriel M. Underwood, 29, is suspected of stabbing his brother, whose name was not released, at 1901 Kirkwood Ct. apartment C, Tuesday morning at 5:19 a.m. The victim suffered two injuries, one to his chest and one to his forearm, and was transported by Hanco EMS and Findlay Fire Department to Blanchard Valley Hospital. He has since been released.
Two other people were in the apartment at the time of the event and were unharmed, according to police. Underwood has been arrested for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He is in Hancock County jail.

Comments

comments

About the Author

More Local News

Search extended for Arlington water plant superintendent

Posted On20 Jun 2017

Spraying for gypsy moths gets underway

Posted On20 Jun 2017

New Carey sewage plant plans move forward

Posted On20 Jun 2017

3-year-old hurt in 2-vehicle crash

Posted On20 Jun 2017

Putnam County man killed after tractor rolls into ditch

Posted On20 Jun 2017

More Local Sports

Tuesday's Scoreboard

Posted On20 Jun 2017

Golf: Schaublin, Ward record aces

Posted On20 Jun 2017

Grove, Bluffton share NWC Bachman award

Posted On20 Jun 2017

ONU's Richards to compete in 800 at USATF nationals

Posted On20 Jun 2017

Foltz tops Wehrle for title at Country Acres

Posted On20 Jun 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company