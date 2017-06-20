Hancock-Wood, AEP try to smooth differences

Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative and American Electric Power have found the circuit breaker for their potentially high-voltage dispute over who gets to power a new Findlay warehouse.

The companies told Findlay City Council on Tuesday that they are working on a compromise on the Campbell Soup Supply warehouse, coming to Findlay’s north end in 2018, and the competing utilities won’t be blowing any fuses.

The distribution center will be built south of Hancock County 212 and the McLane distribution center.

“We think we are going to be able to come to a tentative agreement,” said George Walton, Hancock-Wood chief executive officer.

Hancock-Wood feared that although 70 percent of the Campbell property is in its territory, AEP would still get to supply power to the Campbell Soup warehouse. AEP has a franchise agreement with the city of Findlay, which could trump Hancock-Wood’s claims to serve the warehouse when the property is annexed to the city.

That’s how things unfolded last year when Rowmark’s plant, at 5409 Hamlet Drive, was annexed. Afterward, AEP departed from its decades-long practice of trading to Hancock-Wood a similar load within the city.

To avoid a recurrence with the Campbell site, Hancock-Wood weeks ago lobbied for Findlay City Council to grant it the same rights AEP has in Findlay.

But on Tuesday, Walton asked council to take no action on the legislation. He was accompanied by AEP’s external affairs manager, Randy Payne.

Walton is hoping the two utilities in coming weeks will ink an agreement preventing future disputes.

Courier reporter Lou Wilin will have more on Wednesday.

Comments

comments