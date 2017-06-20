Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Jobless rate increases, but still fourth lowest

Posted On Tue. Jun 20th, 2017
Hancock County’s unemployment rate increased to 3.2 percent in May from 3 percent a month earlier.

But it was still tied for fourth lowest in Ohio, along with Wyandot and Delaware counties, the State Job and Family Services Department reported. Putnam County, at 3.1 percent unemployment in May, was tied with Holmes County for second lowest in the state.

Jobless rates increased last month in 51 of Ohio’s 88 counties.

Unemployment rates in neighboring counties in May, with April rates in parentheses, were: Allen County, 4.6 percent (4.5 percent); Hardin, 4.3 (4.1); Henry, 4.6 (5); Putnam, 3.1 (3); Seneca, 4.1 (4); Wood, 4 (3.6); Wyandot, 3.2 (3.1).

The statewide jobless rate, which is seasonally adjusted unlike the county rates, declined to 4.9 percent in May from 5 percent in April, the state reported.

 

