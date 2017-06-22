Injuries reported after crash near Seneca-Wyandot county line

Two people were reportedly injured in a two-vehicle crash on Ohio 100 near Melmore this morning, according to the Review-Times and WTOL-TV.

Reports said that the car, a Pontiac 4-door sedan, and the truck, a Dodge Ram 1500 owned by AEP Ohio, crashed head-on around 6 a.m. Police told the media outlets that the northbound Pontiac crossed over into the southbound lanes and hit the oncoming truck.

The driver of the Pontiac was taken by LifeFlight air ambulance to a hospital in Toledo. The driver of the Ram truck was taken by ambulance to Mercy Tiffin Hospital.

Sycamore EMS responded to the scene. Additional details will be reported as they are made available.

