Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Injuries reported after crash near Seneca-Wyandot county line

Posted On Thu. Jun 22nd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Two people were reportedly injured in a two-vehicle crash on Ohio 100 near Melmore this morning, according to the Review-Times and WTOL-TV.

Reports said that the car, a Pontiac 4-door sedan, and the truck, a Dodge Ram 1500 owned by AEP Ohio, crashed head-on around 6 a.m. Police told the media outlets that the northbound Pontiac crossed over into the southbound lanes and hit the oncoming truck.

The driver of the Pontiac was taken by LifeFlight air ambulance to a hospital in Toledo. The driver of the Ram truck was taken by ambulance to Mercy Tiffin Hospital.

Sycamore EMS responded to the scene. Additional details will be reported as they are made available.

 

 

Comments

comments

About the Author

More Local News

Council Legislation

Posted On22 Jun 2017

Federal funds to pay for repair of covered bridges

Posted On22 Jun 2017

Sprague legislation to aid physicians needing treatment

Posted On22 Jun 2017

Bodies found Monday identified; deaths believed drug-related

Posted On22 Jun 2017

Bluffton doc admits sexual misconduct, is suspended

Posted On22 Jun 2017

More Local Sports

Locally: UF swim teams honored for academics

Posted On22 Jun 2017

Thursday's scoreboard

Posted On22 Jun 2017

Baseball: Carrasco fans 10 in Tribe's win over Baltimore

Posted On22 Jun 2017

Wednesday's scoreboard

Posted On21 Jun 2017

Golf: Thompson set to play in Marathon Classic

Posted On21 Jun 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company