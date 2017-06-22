Pandora convenience store broken into overnight

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported that Ted’s Market, 311 Washington St., Pandora, was broken into last night.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, a man entered the store for just a few seconds after throwing a large rock through the door. The man appears to be wearing an Ohio State shirt, possibly with running shorts, and bright white tennis shoes.

Surveillance video of the robbery and more photos of the suspect can be found on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

The suspect was driving a white Chevy Malibu; the sheriff’s office said that the license plate appears it could be from out of state.

If you have any information on these subjects or recognize the vehicle from somewhere, please call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office or Pandora Police Department.

