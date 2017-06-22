Replacement of Osborn Avenue bridge planned

The replacement of Findlay’s Osborn Avenue bridge over the Blanchard River near Riverside Park is expected to begin next month and be completed in November, Hancock County Assistant Engineer Doug Cade said Thursday.

The Hancock County commissioners approved a resolution appropriating about $1,039,033 to the county’s Ohio Department of Transportation State Grant Fund.

The project is estimated at $2,005,000 and the county will pay about $100,000, Cade said. Grants will pay the remainder.

The reconstruction will lower the bridge to improve sight lines for motorists on each end of the bridge who are trying to turn onto Osborn Avenue.

The road beneath the bridge, which allowed motorists to avoid those awkward turns, will be removed. That road was closed last September after a truck hit the underside of the bridge while trying to take the shortcut.

