Peace rally held downtown

The Hancock County Democratic Party organized a peace rally Wednesday evening at Millstream Plaza in downtown Findlay.

The rally was organized in response to white supremacy graffiti that appeared over the weekend at Findlay’s Riverside Park.

Rally participants sang “This Land is Your Land,” “Blowin’ in the Wind” and “If I Had a Hammer.”

At 4 p.m. Sunday, a group called the Findlay Civil Rights Alliance will host a rally, “Findlay Against White Supremacy,” at the Riverside Park bandshell.

“We must stand up to all forms of racism, from violent white supremacist rallies to smaller microaggressions in our communities,” the group said.

