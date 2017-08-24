Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
County buying 2 more flood-prone properties

Posted On Thu. Aug 24th, 2017
Two more flood-damaged properties were approved for purchase by the Hancock County commissioners Thursday.
Separately, a federal grant to purchase a North Main Street business received a one-year extension following the recent death of the property owner.
The commissioners approved the purchase of 439 Davis St., owned by Robert and Sandra Verhoff, for $41,500, and the purchase of 1538 West-View Drive, owned by Jarrod L. Steffan, for $51,500 with up to an additional $2,000 for closing costs.
Both properties will be demolished. The purchases will be paid for with funds generated by the 0.25 percent Hancock County sales tax designated for flood reduction.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency previously awarded a flood-mitigation grant of $180,000 for the purchase and demolition of Nicki’s Night Club, 139 N. Main St. Negotiations for the property purchase are ongoing.
The grant was scheduled to expire Sept. 30. But owner Nyoka Decker died July 30 and a request for extension of the grant was filed. Steve Wilson, project manager with Maumee Watershed Conservancy District, said the one-year extension has been approved.

