Group organizing city rally against white supremacy

Posted On Thu. Aug 24th, 2017
In response to racist graffiti at Riverside Park, the Findlay Civil Rights Alliance will hold a “Findlay Against White Supremacy” rally on Sunday at the park’s band shell.
Vandals spray painted “White Power” on the wall of the pool’s bathhouse building and swastikas on the bottom and side of the main pool last weekend.
Before the graffiti was found, the founders of the Findlay Civil Rights Alliance, friends Mallie Grim and Katie Finneran, had already been considering a potential response to events in Charlottesville, Virginia.
There, 32-year-old Heather Heyer was killed Aug. 12 when a car crashed into counter-protesters at a “Unite the Right” rally. White supremacists were among those rallying.
But the Findlay alliance’s founders are two white women, Finneran noted, so they weren’t sure they were the best people to lead the local response.
Then the graffiti appeared in Riverside Park.
“We’re not going to just not do something,” Grim said Thursday.
Their anti-white supremacy event will start at 4 p.m. Sunday at the park, and will include speakers and small-group discussions.

Courier reporter Kathryne Rubright will have more on Friday.

