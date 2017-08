UPPER SANDUSKY — One person was injured Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Ohio 53 at Upper Sandusky.

The injured person was taken to Wyandot Memorial Hospital by Upper Sandusky EMS after the 7:16 a.m. crash, scanner traffic indicated.

Additional details were not available Thursday night from the Bucyrus post of the State Highway Patrol.

