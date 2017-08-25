Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

METRICH raid ends in drug-related arrest

Posted On Fri. Aug 25th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

A Thursday night raid in McComb turned up crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia and resulted in the arrest of a village resident.

The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, with the assistance of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team and the Wood County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team  executed a search warrant at 1159 Ohio 235, McComb.

Larry A. Deal Jr., 50, was charged with possession of crack cocaine, a fourth-degree felony. Other charges are pending following lab results. The incident remains under investigation.

Comments

comments

About the Author

More Local News

Findlay floods come and go, but these guys aren't budging

Posted On25 Aug 2017

Hancock County buying two more flood-damaged properties

Posted On25 Aug 2017

Arlington seeks support for U.S. 68 repairs

Posted On25 Aug 2017

University purchasing Winebrenner building

Posted On25 Aug 2017

Group organizes city rally against white supremacy

Posted On25 Aug 2017

More Local Sports

Prep Volleyball Roundup: Ada's Woods gets 1,000th kill

Posted On25 Aug 2017

Prep Football: Old school success

Posted On25 Aug 2017

Friday's Scoreboard

Posted On25 Aug 2017

College Football: Gervais latest in line of UF transfer quarterbacks

Posted On25 Aug 2017

Prep Golf: St. Ursula blanks Findlay

Posted On25 Aug 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company