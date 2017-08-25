METRICH raid ends in drug-related arrest

A Thursday night raid in McComb turned up crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia and resulted in the arrest of a village resident.

The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, with the assistance of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team and the Wood County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team executed a search warrant at 1159 Ohio 235, McComb.

Larry A. Deal Jr., 50, was charged with possession of crack cocaine, a fourth-degree felony. Other charges are pending following lab results. The incident remains under investigation.

