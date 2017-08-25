OVI checkpoint on Tiffin Avenue tonight

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, has announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 9 p.m. today to 2 a.m. Saturday, on Tiffin Avenue.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired driver, according to the patrol

The patrol says the checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby patrols to deter drunk driving and crashes.

Comments

comments