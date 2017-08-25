Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
OVI checkpoint on Tiffin Avenue tonight

Posted On Fri. Aug 25th, 2017
The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, has announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 9 p.m. today to 2 a.m. Saturday, on Tiffin Avenue.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired driver, according to the patrol

The patrol says the checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby patrols to deter drunk driving and crashes.

