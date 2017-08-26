Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Arcadia crash injures Findlay, Fostoria women

Posted On Sat. Aug 26th, 2017
ARCADIA — Findlay and Fostoria women were injured Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle, chain-reaction crash in Arcadia, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported early today.
Laura Greer, 47, of Findlay, the driver of one vehicle, was injured and taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Hanco EMS after the 3:01 p.m. crash, the sheriff’s office said.
Tara Reinhard, 39, of Fostoria, was injured and taken to Fostoria Community Hospital by Fostoria Fire and EMS, the sheriff’s office said.
The crash occurred on East Fremont Street, west of Brown Road.
The sheriff’s office said Greer was driving a 2017 GMC Canyon northeast on Fremont Street when she hit the rear of a 2015 Ford Fusion, driven by Reinhard, who was stopped in traffic.
The Ford then struck the rear of a 2015 Kia Soul driven by Gilberto Mendoza, 66, of Fostoria, the sheriff’s office said.
Greer was cited for an assured clear distance violation, the sheriff’s office said.
The Ford Fusion and the GMC truck were heavily damaged and were towed. The Kia sustained minor damage and was driven away.
Assisting at the accident scene were the Washington Township Fire Department, Dick’s Towing and Reinhart Towing.

