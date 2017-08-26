Findlay motorcyclist injured in crash

NORTH BALTIMORE — A Findlay motorcyclist was injured Friday night in a crash on Township Road 14, south of North Baltimore.

Alejandro Yruegas, 56, was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Hanco Ambulance after the crash, which was reported at 8:09 p.m., the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said early today.

Yruegas was riding a 2017 Harley-Davidson north on Township 14, north of Township 114 in Allen Township, when he lost control of the motorcycle on a curve, the sheriff’s office said. The cycle went off the east side of the road about 100 feet before coming to a rest.

Yruegas was cited for operation without reasonable control, the sheriff’s office reported.

Allen Township Fire Department, and Mac & Bob’s Towing assisted at the accident scene.

Comments

comments