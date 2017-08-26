ï»¿ The Courier » Tiffin Avenue OVI checkpoint results released
Tiffin Avenue OVI checkpoint results released

Posted On Sat. Aug 26th, 2017
Four drivers were found to be impaired during Friday night’s OVI checkpoint on Tiffin Avenue, the State Highway Patrol reported.

TheÂ patrol conducted the checkpoint in conjunction with the Findlay Police Department and Hancock County Sheriff’s OfficeÂ from 9 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. today, with 957 vehicles passing through, the patrol said.

Of those vehicles, five were diverted for further investigation, resulting in four charges of operating a vehicle while impaired. Two individuals were also arrested for marijuana possession, the patrol said.

