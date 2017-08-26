Tiffin Avenue OVI checkpoint results released

Four drivers were found to be impaired during Friday night’s OVI checkpoint on Tiffin Avenue, the State Highway Patrol reported.

TheÂ patrol conducted the checkpoint in conjunction with the Findlay Police Department and Hancock County Sheriff’s OfficeÂ from 9 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. today, with 957 vehicles passing through, the patrol said.

Of those vehicles, five were diverted for further investigation, resulting in four charges of operating a vehicle while impaired. Two individuals were also arrested for marijuana possession, the patrol said.

