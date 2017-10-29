Two treated for injuries after rollover accident

Two Arlington residents were treated for injuries at the scene of a single-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in Biglick Township, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Eileen Cole, 58, was driving north on County Road 330, north of Ohio 568, in a 2009 Nissan Sentra that she lost control of, the sheriff’s office reported. The vehicle went off the west side of the road and rolled over once.

Cole and her passenger, John Cole, 69, were treated and released at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Eileen Cole was cited by the sheriff’s office for operation without reasonable control.

Assisting at the scene were Hanco Emergency Medical Service, Vanlue Fire Department and Dick’s Towing.

Comments

comments