Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Two treated for injuries after rollover accident

Posted On Sun. Oct 29th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Two Arlington residents were treated for injuries at the scene of a single-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in Biglick Township, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.
Eileen Cole, 58, was driving north on County Road 330, north of Ohio 568, in a 2009 Nissan Sentra that she lost control of, the sheriff’s office reported. The vehicle went off the west side of the road and rolled over once.
Cole and her passenger, John Cole, 69, were treated and released at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.
Eileen Cole was cited by the sheriff’s office for operation without reasonable control.
Assisting at the scene were Hanco Emergency Medical Service, Vanlue Fire Department and Dick’s Towing.

Comments

comments

About the Author

More Local News

Weekend Doctor

Posted On29 Oct 2017

Weekend: Give your child a good foundation in giving

Posted On29 Oct 2017

Weekend: Music of the military

Posted On29 Oct 2017

Weekend: Mental Health Moment

Posted On29 Oct 2017

Weekend: Swashbuckling scholars

Posted On29 Oct 2017

More Local Sports

District Volleyball: Coldwater knocks off O-G

Posted On29 Oct 2017

District Girls Soccer: Coldwater cashes in against Kalida

Posted On29 Oct 2017

Girls Cross Country: More success for Grove's girls

Posted On29 Oct 2017

District Boys Soccer: Anthony Wayne knocks off Findlay

Posted On29 Oct 2017

Boys Cross Country: Siefker, Bostelman return to state

Posted On29 Oct 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company