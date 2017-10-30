Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Cause of fatal Seneca County fire ruled as undetermined

Posted On Mon. Oct 30th, 2017
The State Fire Marshal’s office said today that the cause of a fatal fire in Seneca County is undetermined, according to investigators.

The announcement was made just after noon today by the fire marshal’s office, adding that the origin of the fire was on the first floor of the home on West Ohio 18, between Fostoria and Bascom.

Investigators could not rule out electrical or heating related sources as potential causes, the fire marshal’s office said.

The fire killed five people early Thursday morning, including Austin Rainey, 19. The other victims are believed to be Rainey’s mother, father, younger brother and younger sister. Two dogs also perished in the fire.

