Cooper Tire sales decline, but profits rise

Posted On Mon. Oct 30th, 2017
Cooper Tire & Rubber Co.’s profit increased 25 percent from a year earlier to $61.7 million in the July-September quarter, the company reported today.

Earnings translated to $1.18 per diluted share.

Sales declined 2 percent to $733.8 million.

Cooper sold 2 percent fewer tires in the quarter. It sold 7.5 percent fewer tires in North America and Latin America.

“Our third quarter performance, particularly the decline in North America unit volume, reflects continued challenges within the tire industry, including raw material cost variability, weak trends in retail sell-out of tires to consumers, elevated inventory in the channels and a fluid promotional landscape,” said Brad Hughes, chief executive officer. “These conditions were exacerbated by the hurricanes in Texas and Florida.

 

