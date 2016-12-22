Pelosi rallies House Democrats to oppose health law repeal

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is calling on members of her caucus to begin the new Congress by highlighting the risks of repealing the health care law.

In a letter to Democratic colleagues late Wednesday, Pelosi said 2016 has been a difficult year for the country and that House Democrats “stand ready to fight vigorously for America’s hard-working families.”

Pelosi asked the lawmakers to hold press events in early January to tell voters about Republican plans to repeal the law, called the Affordable Care Act, at the beginning of the year.

Republicans will begin work immediately next year toward repealing the health care law. Some Republicans, including Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Health and Human Services Department, have also sought to overhaul Medicare.