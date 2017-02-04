REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Seeking attention, Lithuania builds Tesla virtual factory

Posted On Sat. Feb 4th, 2017



VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuanians badly want Tesla Motors to build its next giant factory on their soil, so to grab the attention of the California tech company they built a virtual version of a facility inside the “Minecraft” video game.

Vladas Lasas, who was behind the project, says they wanted to send a message to Tesla CEO Elon Musk that Lithuania “has plenty of skillful” people as well as a perfect factory site. He said Saturday that 41 computer geeks spent two days building the virtual factory in Kruonis in central Lithuania near a hydroelectric plant and two airports.

Tesla tweeted Friday: “Lithuania knows the way to our heart.”

No date has been set for the announcement of where the factory – estimated to cost 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) – will be built.

