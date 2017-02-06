Leader of New Zealand's central bank to step down this year

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The leader of New Zealand’s central bank says he’ll step down in September when his five-year term expires.

Reserve Bank Governor Graeme Wheeler said Tuesday it was always his intention to serve only a single term and then to take on governance roles.

Wheeler’s deputy Grant Spencer will take over as acting governor for six months after Wheeler departs, three days after national elections.

Finance Minister Steven Joyce said Spencer’s appointment will provide stability and allow the incoming government time to find a permanent replacement.

The New Zealand dollar was little changed after the announcement, and was trading at about US$0.73.

Wheeler has set the country’s benchmark interest rate at a record low 1.75 percent and imposed lending restrictions on speculators to try to temper skyrocketing house prices.