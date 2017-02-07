Dollar General plans to create 1,000 jobs in Georgia in 2017

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

JACKSON, Ga. (AP) — Dollar General is planning to create 1,000 jobs across the state of Georgia this year with the addition of new stores as well as a new distribution center.

The Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company said in a news release that it wants to add 1,000 discount stores and create about 10,000 jobs across the country in 2017.

News outlets report that Dollar General currently has more than 700 stores and more than 5,000 employees in Georgia.

The growth plan in Georgia includes opening a new distribution center in Jackson. The land, purchased in May, sits in Butts and Spalding counties, south of Atlanta. Gov. Nathan Deal said in a statement last year that the center will create 500 jobs.

The company has not given further details about where the new stores will be.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company