Facebook takes search warrant challenge to top court

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
By :
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Facebook is heading to New York state’s highest court to challenge search warrants seeking information from user accounts.

Prosecutors in Manhattan sought search warrants in 2013 for the accounts of 381 individuals in connection with a disability benefits fraud case against New York City police and fire retirees.

Facebook challenged the warrants but lower courts sided with prosecutors, ruling it was up to individual users to challenge the warrants seeking their information.

The social media site provided the information but continues to argue that it has the right to challenge warrants for information it possesses about its users.

Both sides will make oral arguments before the Court of Appeals Tuesday.

The case has been closely watched by social media companies, civil libertarians and prosecutors.

