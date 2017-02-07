Rio Tinto to hand over diamond mine to central Indian state

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW DELHI (AP) — The Rio Tinto group has decided to hand over a diamond mine to the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh where the project is located.

Work at the mining giant’s Bunder diamond mine stopped last year when the company announced that it would end the project to cut costs and conserve cash.

Development of the mine would have cost the company around $330 million.

Handing over the mine and equipment to the Madhya Pradesh government would help the state to package the assets if the state decides to auction the mineral rights, Rio Tinto said in a statement Tuesday.

The diamond deposits were discovered by the Australia-based company in 2004. Rio Tinto signed an agreement to develop the mine in 2010.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company