Blast in French nuclear plant's machine room; no radiation

Posted On Thu. Feb 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say there has been an explosion in a nuclear power plant’s machine room but that there is no leak of radiation. No injuries have been reported.

The local government for the Manche region says that the blast at the Flamanville plant on France’s northwest coast has been contained and managed.

Operator EDF said that there were no injuries and that a fire led to a blast in the machine room of one of the two nuclear reactors at Flamanville. EDF says that the fire was “immediately” brought under control.

EDF said that the No. 1 reactor was disconnected from the grid.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company