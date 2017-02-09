French court: dating site can keep promoting cheating

Posted On Thu. Feb 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

PARIS (AP) — A French court has thrown out a complaint by a federation of Catholic families that dating site Gleeden’s business model is illegal and anti-social because it encourages extramarital affairs.

A Paris civil court ruled Thursday that promoting infidelity in ads isn’t unlawful because adultery isn’t a criminal offense in France and because cheating on one’s spouse isn’t necessarily a civil violation.

The Catholic association had asked the court to ban Gleeden from referring to extramarital relations in its communications.

Gleeden had pleaded for freedom of speech and argued that only spouses are entitled to invoke the obligation of fidelity.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company