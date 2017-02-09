Nokia to acquire software firm Comptel for $370 million

Posted On Thu. Feb 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

HELSINKI (AP) — In a move to further focus on software technology, Nokia says it has offered to acquire software company Comptel for some 347 million euros ($370 million).

The Finland-based telecom networks provider says the cash deal is aimed at providing communications and digital services “across physical, virtual and hybrid networks.”

Nokia said Thursday that Comptel, an international software company based in Helsinki and a longtime partner of Nokia, processes some 20 percent of the world’s daily mobile usage data with more than 2 billion end users.

Nokia has increasingly expanded into software technology since becoming one of the leading network providers after last year’s purchase of the French-U.S. Alcatel-Lucent.

Nokia, once the world’s No.1 mobile phone maker, sold off its ailing cellphone division to Microsoft in 2014.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company