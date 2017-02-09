Trump huddles with airline executives at the White House

Posted On Thu. Feb 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he wants airline travelers to have the best service with minimal delays.

Trump is speaking at the start of a meeting with the chief executives of several airlines, including American, Delta, United and Southwest. Executives from air cargo companies were also invited to the breakfast meeting with the president.

Trump told the executives that believes the Federal Aviation Administration should be headed by a pilot. He says he hears airline systems are “out of whack.”

Airline officials were unhappy with the confusion surrounding the rollout of Trump’s refugee and immigration ban, which is currently caught up in the court system. It’s unclear whether the executives plan to raise their concerns with the president.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company