Yum

Posted On Thu. Feb 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Yum Brands Inc. is reporting fourth-quarter earnings of $267 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 71 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to 79 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The parent company of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Yum shares have climbed 5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 2.5 percent. The stock has decreased 1 percent in the last 12 months.

—–

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YUM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YUM

—–

Keywords: Yum Brands, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company