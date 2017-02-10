REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

NY state settles fraud lawsuit vs. former AIG CEO Greenberg

Posted On Fri. Feb 10th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (SHNEYE’-dur-muhn) says a securities fraud lawsuit involving the former chief executive of insurance company American International Group Inc. has been settled.

An agreement reached through a mediator requires Maurice R. Greenberg to pay $9 million he received as performance bonuses.

Greenberg was accused of manipulating AIG’s accounting records in 2000 and 2001 to hide hundreds of millions of dollars in losses from investors. He says he agreed to the settlement to resolve the 12-year-old case.

The settlement also requires Howard I. Smith, AIG’s former chief financial officer, to pay $900,000.

AIG is one of the world’s largest insurance companies. It nearly collapsed in 2008 at the height of the financial crisis and received about $180 billion in bailout aid.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company