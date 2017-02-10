Officials: Possible engine fire on plane at JFK airport

Posted On Fri. Feb 10th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials are investigating a possible small engine fire on a plane at New York’s Kennedy Airport.

A spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says the pilot of an Argentina Airlines flight reported the engine fire late Thursday night while the plane was on the runway preparing for takeoff.

But, Steve Coleman says when rescue trucks arrived they found no evidence of a fire. The plane taxied back to the gate for further examination. No injuries were reported.

The plane was headed to Buenos Aires.

No other information was immediately available.

