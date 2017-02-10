REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Panama raids homes of law firm partners in Brazil bribe case

AP Photo
AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panamanian anti-corruption prosecutors have searched the homes of the partners of a law firm accused of setting up offshore accounts that allowed a Brazilian construction company to funnel bribes to multiple countries.

Public Ministry agents arrived Friday at the homes of Ramon Fonseca Mora and Jurgen Mossack of the Mossack-Fonseca firm.

The two men have been in custody for questioning since Thursday, when the law firm’s offices were searched.

Fonseca claims the case is about seeking a “scapegoat” to avoid a true investigation of who accepted bribes from the company.

Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht has admitted to paying some $800 million in bribes across Latin America.

