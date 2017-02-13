REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Senators launch effort to get self-driving on roads faster

Posted On Mon. Feb 13th, 2017
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two key senators say they’re launching a bipartisan effort to help speed up the deployment of self-driving cars on the nation’s roads. It’s the first major congressional attempt to address the new technology.

Republican John Thune of South Dakota, the chairman of the Senate commerce committee, and Democrat Gary Peters of Michigan said they’re exploring legislation that “clears hurdles and advances innovation in self-driving vehicle technology.”

Automakers cite federal requirements that all vehicles must have steering wheels and brake pedals as examples of regulations that presume there will be a human driver and might inhibit self-driving cars. Congressional action may be needed to make changes.

Automakers also complain that states are moving ahead with their own regulations, creating the potential for a confusing “patchwork” of laws.

