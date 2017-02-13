Up, up and away: Passenger-carrying drone to fly in Dubai

Posted On Mon. Feb 13th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Up, up and away: Dubai hopes to have a passenger-carrying drone regularly buzzing through the skyline of this futuristic city-state in July.

Mattar al-Tayer, the head of Dubai’s Roads & Transportation Agency, made the announcement on Monday at the World Government Summit.

The drone – a Chinese-made EHang 184 – is an egg-shaped craft with four legs sticking out, each with two small propellers.

The rider punches in a destination on a touch screen in front of the passenger seat, then the drone would fly there automatically.

The drone, which has a half-hour flight time, will be monitored remotely by a control room on the ground.

EHang did not respond to a request for comment. In May, authorities in Nevada announced they would partner with EHang to test the 184.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company