Nigeria: Up to $100 billion lost from oil militant attacks

Posted On Tue. Feb 14th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

WARRI, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s petroleum minister says the country lost between $50 billion to $100 billion in oil revenues to militant attacks on installations last year.

Minister Ibe Kachikwu says at their worst, the attacks cut production to 1.2 million barrels a day – a loss of 1 million barrels a day.

He spoke in a video posted on social media Tuesday announcing a 20-point plan to end decades of insurgency through investment in social and infrastructure development in the oil-rich Niger Delta.

Militants say careless oil production has wrecked the environment and impoverished residents by destroying agriculture and fishing grounds.

Kachikwu has promised to work with both residents and multinational oil companies to get militants in school and bring oil employment opportunities to those in Nigeria’s southern oil-producing states.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company