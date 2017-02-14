Toshiba delays earnings reports until March over audit woes

Posted On Tue. Feb 14th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese electronics and energy giant Toshiba Corp. says it is unable to report its financial results on schedule. It is delaying the report, which was due Tuesday, until March 14.

The company said auditors had questioned its reporting on the acquisition of CB&I Stone & Webster by Toshiba’s U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse.

Toshiba denies any wrongdoing. The company expects a big write-down for the value of the acquisition.

Toshiba is grappling with a scandal over company officials’ doctoring of accounting books after it set unrealistic profit targets.

The company is expected to restructure its ailing nuclear business, but nothing has been announced. Japan’s nuclear sector was thrown into crisis after multiple meltdowns of reactors at a power plant in Fukushima prefecture triggered by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company