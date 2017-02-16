Auto workers union preparing 'Buy American' ad campaign

REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Thu. Feb 16th, 2017
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union is preparing an ad campaign that urges people to buy U.S.-made vehicles as it tries to tap into feelings of nationalism stoked by President Donald Trump’s election.

UAW President Dennis Williams says the union is in discussions now about the ads. He says they could be similar to a 1970s garment workers campaign with a catchy jingle that told people to look for a union label on clothing.

Williams says the union wants to take advantage of what it sees as a movement in the U.S. to bring back manufacturing jobs lost to cheaper-labor countries such as Mexico. He’s urging people not to buy cars if they aren’t built in the U.S.

